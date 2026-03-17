Is Your School Closing? New York List Officially Out

Three schools in New York will shut down at the end of the school year as part of a major restructuring plan. Several schools in the Hudson Valley are impacted.

The Archdiocese of New York confirmed the closures are part of its ongoing School Renewal Plan.

3 Catholic Schools Closing In New York, Including Hudson Valley Locations

The schools closing after the 2025–2026 academic year are:

Most Precious Blood School in Walden

Google Google loading...

Sacred Heart School in Hartsdale

Google Google loading...

Incarnation School in Manhattan

The closure in Walden (Orange County) and Hartsdale (Westchester County) directly impacts families here in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“These decisions were made after extensive reflection, study, and prayer, as we face significant challenges that make it impossible to continue our mission at these locations,” Superintendent Mary Grace Walsh said.

Officials did not detail all of those challenges, but the plan follows a recent review of school enrollment and long-term viability.

What Happens Next For Students

The Archdiocese says it hopes students will stay within the Catholic school system.

“It is our hope that all students will continue their Catholic school education in one of our other Catholic schools,” Walsh added.

School leaders say they will work with families in the coming months to help students transfer.

More Changes Coming

100-Foot Rule - 1 100-Foot Rule - 1 loading...

In addition to the closures, two schools will be consolidated:

St. Anthony–St. Paul School in Nanuet/Valley Cottage will move to one campus in Nanuet

Transfiguration School in Manhattan will reduce from three locations to two.

“We know that change can bring mixed emotions, but every step we take is part of a faithful journey of renewal and growth,” Walsh said.

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York

10 Notorious Murders That Sent Shockwaves Through New York State