New Yorkers May Soon Be Forced To Turn Off Lights

A proposal in Albany could soon make New York nights a lot darker.

The potential new law could soon change how bright New York looks after the sun goes down.

New York Could Soon Force Lights Off At Night Under New “Dark Skies” Plan

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Lawmakers in the Empire State are considering the New York State Dark Skies Protection Act, a bill designed to reduce light pollution across the state.

The idea is simple. To cut down on wasted energy, reduce bright sky glow, and make it easier to actually see the night sky again.

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"To regulate outdoor night lighting to preserve and enhance the state's dark sky," lawmakers state in the purpose of the bill.

If the law passes, it could affect outdoor lighting across New York, including homes, businesses and public spaces.

Some Lights Would Have To Turn Off At 11 p.m.

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The bill targets lighting used at outdoor venues. Places like parks, amphitheaters and sports facilities would have to turn lights off between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an event is still happening.

Other lights could remain on only if they are motion-activated or programmed to shut off automatically during those overnight hours.

Essential Lighting Not Impacted

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The proposal would not shut off essential lighting. Areas like highways, airports and emergency services would be exempt.

Certain historic landmarks could also apply for special exemptions. Bright places like Times Square likely wouldn’t go dark either.

Lights Would Have To Point Down

Another big change is involves outdoor lighting fixtures.

Under the proposal, by January 1, 2028, most outdoor lights would have to be shielded, meaning they must point downward instead of shining into the sky or across neighborhoods.

What Supporters Say

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Supporters say the bill could help protect wildlife, especially migratory birds that often become confused by bright city lights. They also say reducing light pollution could help people sleep better and cut down on wasted electricity.

Supporters add this would reduce light pollution and stop light from spilling into bedroom windows or neighboring properties.

The legislation was introduced by Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Deborah Glick. It still as long way to go before becoming a law.

The bill is currently being reviewed by lawmakers in the Environmental Conservation Committee in Albany.

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