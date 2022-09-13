Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car

New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland.

Sullivan County, New York Man Killed In Crash On Route 97 in Town of Highland

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., New York State troopers responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a report of a crash involving an SUV and a pick-up truck.

The driver of the SUV was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV and 2000 Chevy Blazer was identified as 45-year-old Jeffery F. Zimmer of Narrowsburg, New York

Narrowsburg, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred when Zimmer was traveling south on State Route 97 and tried to pass another vehicle, police say.

As he tried to pass a vehicle, Zimmer crashed head-on into the pick-up truck, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma. The truck was traveling north on State Route 97, according to Ne York State Police.

"Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The unnamed driver of the pick-up was not injured, according to New York State Police.

