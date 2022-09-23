Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus

Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Ramapo Police Department is investigating what police call a "suspicious incident" that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, between 7:15 a.m. and 7:40 a.m.

Man Tried To Lure Child in Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

Police were told a man with a beard approached an 11-year-old girl who was waiting for her school bus in the area of North Airmont Road and Spook Rock Road in Rockland County, New York.

"It is alleged that the driver told the child that he knew her mother and that she asked him to drive her to school. The child ran away and the vehicle left westbound on North Airmont Road," the Ramapo Police Department said in a press release.

The child’s mother told police she did not ask anyone to take her 11-year-old daughter to school. Police don't know who the man is but say he was wearing yellow clothes and driving a gray 4-door sedan.

'Suspicious' Bus Stop Under Investigation In Ramapo, New York

Google Google loading...

The "suspicious incident" is currently under investigation by Ramapo Police Department detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department.

There will be an increased police presence at school bus stop locations throughout the Town of Ramapo, police say.

Officials advise parents to remind their children to "remain aware of their surroundings when waiting for the school bus."

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.