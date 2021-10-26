Hudson Valley, New York Breaks Record For TV, Film Production

Some could say this means the Hudson Valley is officially "Hollywood on the Hudson."

Several new productions are being developed or filmed in the Hudson Valley during the third quarter of 2021. Projects include “Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project” directed by Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious” anthology) for NBC/Universal, “Duet” (Hallmark/Choice Films) and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” (HBO).

"Production also included continued work for major shows like “Life & Beth” (Hulu), and “White House Plumbers” (HBO), as well as local projects including “Magic Garden, Magic Women." Other projects, some of which were filmed elsewhere (“Blue's Clues & You!” “As Sick as They Make Us”) counted on local crew, including producer, casting, grip and other services," the Hudson Valley Film Commission said in a press release.

Also of those productions, along with others drove direct spending for the quarter to $15,025,000. The total about of spending for the year is now over $48 million, which breaks a record of $46 million set in 2019.

"In addition, a dozen projects have either started up or are in consideration for the fourth quarter," the Hudson Valley Film Commission added.

With so many celebrity sightings and filming in the region, we recently dubbed the area "Hollywood on the Hudson."

After a down year in 2020, due to the pandemic, Hollywood on the Hudson has been in full effect in 2021. So much so that Fox 5 did a report to "find out if the Hudson Valley is becoming the new Hollywood."

One reason for the Hollywood boom in the Hudson Valley is because the region reopened before New York City, according to Fox's report.

"The Hudson Valley has everything that you need is to make a movie. We have urban settings, we have forests, we have mountains, we have rivers. You can film any sort," Hudson Valley Film Commission Director Laurent Rejto told Fox.

