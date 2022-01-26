Hudson Valley, New York Braces For Another ‘Classic Nor’easter’
Meteorologists are continuing to track another "potential" major snowstorm in the Hudson Valley. Here are the latest snowfall predictions.
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" for the Hudson Valley.
"There is increasing potential for a low pressure storm system to bring heavy snowfall and high winds to portions of the area Friday night into Saturday night. Uncertainties remain with the track and intensity of the storm system and its resulting potential impacts" the National Weather Service New York states.
As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service believes there is about a 50 to 70 percent chance of snow.
"We are monitoring a potential coastal storm for Friday night into Saturday. Moderate to heavy snowfall and windy conditions are possible, depending on the storm track. There still remains a chance for the storm to track farther east, with less impacts to the region," the National Weather Service Albany states.
Below are snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel for this weekend's potential snow as of Wednesday morning:
The Weather Channel's snowfall predictions have drastically dropped for most of the region. On Monday, The Weather Channel predicted over a foot of snow for parts of the region.
Hudson Valley Weather is confident there will be a storm this weekend. Where remains the question.
"We know there will be a storm along the east coast, we have fairly high confidence that it may be a rapidly deepening cyclon. What we can’t determine is will this be a fish storm? Will this be (an) eastern New England storm? Will this storm graze eastern NY? Or will it track within the circles and bring a widespread impact to the region," Hudson Valley Weather writes.
Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issue snowfall predictions. Its 5-Day Forecast calls for "light snow showers possible" Friday, "periods of snow likely. Possibly heavy at times," Friday night, and possibly heavy snow at times during the day on Saturday.
Meteorologist Ben Noll says he's tracking "a classic nor’easter signal and most of the ingredients needed for a good one are in place."
Noll also hasn't issued snowfall predictions as he is trying to pinpoint where the storm will hover over the longest.
"For the Hudson Valley, it will all depend on how far west the storm tracks. With the right track, the ceiling is high for us. That’s what it will come down to. A jog to the east and our odds slip. The early indication is for the heaviest snow to occur to our east, but this is definitely one to watch," Noll writes.
