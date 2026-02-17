Something ‘Dark’ In The Epstein Files Impacts New York Icon

Hudson Valley native, Jimmy Fallon, is making changes due to fallout from the Epstein files.

The recent Epstein Files Document dump continues to have impacts on the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Hudson Valley Officials Appear In Epstein Files

Bard College's President, as well as a major name in the art world, who lives in the Hudson Valley, is dealing with the fallout of their names appearing in the Epstein files.

A prominent New York lawyer and Upstate New York board member resigned from his positions after his name also appeared in the Epstein files.

Jimmy Fallon is now making changes due to the files.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jimmy Fallon Reportedly Backs Away From Business Deal Amid Epstein Document Fallout

Hudson Valley native Jimmy Fallon is reportedly hitting the brakes on a business venture that was quietly in the works

The reason has everything to do with newly released Epstein-related documents that are suddenly putting major names under a microscope. The recent document dump, reportedly 300 gigabytes, is already causing ripple effects across Hollywood and business circles.

Fallon, who grew up in Saugerties, New York, is pulling the plug on a pasta sauce line with music executive Tommy Mottola.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fallon Ends Pasta Sauce Line With Tommy Mottola.

Mottola's name reportedly appears hundreds of times in the files tied to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Fallon and Mottola were reportedly in the early stages of developing a new line of pasta sauces.

Reports say that it is now “off” or on pause, with insiders bluntly saying nobody wants the PR fallout right now.

Mottola Mentioned Over 600 Times

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The recently released Epstein files reportedly mention Mottola more than 600 times, including email exchanges from 2017 tied to a legal matter involving Epstein.

In one exchange, Epstein allegedly told Mottola he was “safe,” with Mottola responding he would “shut up and lay low.”

The documents also claim Mottola visited Epstein’s Manhattan mansion multiple times between 2006 and 2018 and that the two exchanged gifts.

Epstein’s 2008 conviction was already public knowledge, which is why any post-conviction association is drawing intense scrutiny right now.

Fallon hasn’t made a public statement, but sources tell the New York Post the reputational risk was simply too big to ignore because “nobody wants to be within 50 feet of anyone in the Epstein files.”

50 Fantastic Facts About New York State From America's Smallest Town to the birthplace of the potato chip, here are 50 fun and fantastic facts about New York State. Scroll through to see how many of these you already knew. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

50 Celebrities Born In New York State Famous actors, musicians athletes and more! Here are 50 celebrities that were born in New York State. From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady and all the small towns and big cities in-between. Are any of these celebs from your town? Gallery Credit: Karolyi