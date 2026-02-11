Upstate New York College President Named 2,500 Times In Epstein Files

A major Hudson Valley college leader is now facing intense pressure after newly released federal records tied him to Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

Bard College President Leon Botstein is now under fire after newly released Justice Department documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein listed his name more than 2,500 times, according to multiple reports.

Bard College President Named Thousands Of Times In Epstein Files

The files detail years of meetings, emails, and financial transactions involving Epstein and Botstein. The documents outline dozens of interactions between Epstein and Botstein between 2013 and 2017, many of them scheduled at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

One document from Dec. 2012 shows that Botstein planned a visit to Epstein’s private Caribbean island. An email from Botstein to Epstein afterward read, “I had a great time. The place is great.”

In some exchanges, Botstein used a warm tone, ending a 2013 email with "Miss you."

Connections To Woody Allen

The files also revealed that in 2016, Epstein helped connect Botstein with filmmaker Woody Allen and Soon Yi Previn to assist their daughter in getting into Bard.

Botstein replied that he would be delighted to help.

Allen's daughter ended up attending Bard and graduated in 2021.

What Else Newly Released Files Show

Other revelations include a $50,000 antique watch purchase that Botstein arranged for Epstein, later buying it himself when Epstein changed his mind.

Epstein also paid Botstein about $150,000 for serving a one-year term on the board of Gratitude America, an Epstein-linked foundation. Botstein says he immediately donated that money back to Bard.

Emails included in the release show friendly language, with Botstein at one point writing that he cherished their new friendship and later sending a sympathetic message to Epstein in 2018 after additional sex abuse allegations became public.

Botstein Responds

Botstein responded on Wednesday, Feb. 10. He said that Epstein was never a friend, but a potential donor.

He added his interactions were part of raising money for Bard College and admitted he regrets the association.

Botstein also wrote that Epstein was reprehensible and said he did not know the full extent of his crimes at the time.

No Plans To Resign

Despite criticism from some students and calls from campus groups for his removal, Botstein has not announced any plans to resign.

He remains one of the longest-serving college president in the United States.

