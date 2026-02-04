Top New York Official With Hudson Valley Ties Featured In Epstein Files

A major name in the art world and longtime Hudson Valley resident has stepped down from his position after his name surfaced in the recently released Epstein files.

David A. Ross is a nationally known museum director who has led some of the country’s most prestigious art institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

His career spans over four decades. Over the years, he's held top leadership roles at major American museums, lectured widely, and oversaw many exhibitions.

He also has strong ties to Beacon, New York. He just resigned as chair of the MFA Art Practice Program at the School of Visual Arts following pressure from students and alumni who demanded the school cut ties, due to new details released in the Epstein Files.

The New York City school confirmed that it accepted Ross’s resignation, effective immediately.

"Still Proud" To Call Epstein A Friend

Art News detailed Ross’s extensive email exchanges with Epstein, which date back to before and after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. The emails were part of the millions of documents released under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In the released emails, Ross called Epstein a friend and defended him, even as Epstein faced serious criminal charges.

According to Hyperallergic, at least one email from January 2015 quoted Ross saying he was “still proud” to call Epstein a friend and expressed frustration at the scrutiny Epstein was receiving post-conviction.

Lives In Beacon, New York

Ross has a local connection to the Hudson Valley. The longtime Beacon resident is credited with helping revive the Beacon art scene.

He's spoken publicly about Beacon's thriving art scene, which has been documented by the New York Times and Beaconites. Those articles highlighted how Ross helped transform Beacon into a magnet for artists and museum leaders.

