Hudson Valley Man With 30 Convictions in New York—Guess How Long He’ll Serve

A Hudson Valley man just confessed to his 30th crime. His expected sentence might shock.

David Hoovler, the Orange County District Attorney, announced a resident was convicted of his 29th and 30th crimes.

Newburgh, New York Man Convicted Of 30 Crimes

OCDA OCDA loading...

Pedro Torres, 62, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in the Town of Newburgh Justice Court to two (2) counts of petit larceny.

Torres confessed to shoplifting at two area stores in 2024.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Retail crime affects not only businesses in our community but by driving up prices it also causes harm to consumers,” Hoovler said.

Shoplifting At Aldi In Newburgh

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

On May 20, 2024, Torres stole various household cleaning supplies from Aldi in the Town of Newburgh.

He fled the scene in a taxi.

Shoplifting at Newburgh, New York Walmart

Walmart Walmart loading...

On July 3, 2024, he swiped multiple household cleaning supplies and grocery items from Walmart in the Town of Newburgh and left the store without paying.

He was caught in the parking lot by a Town of Newburgh police officer.

At the plea proceedings, Torres admitted to stealing property from both stores.

Officials confirmed this marks his 29th and 30th criminal convictions.

“While bail reforms instituted in New York State in recent years have limited courts’ discretion in holding recidivist offenders in custody, my Office is nonetheless committed to holding these repeat offenders accountable," Hoovler added.

Torres is expected to be sentenced to less than one year, 364 days, in prison.

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures

New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania TD Bank 2025 Closures Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The 20 Most Commonly Used Passwords In New York