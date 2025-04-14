Hudson Valley Man With 30 Convictions in New York—Guess How Long He’ll Serve
A Hudson Valley man just confessed to his 30th crime. His expected sentence might shock.
David Hoovler, the Orange County District Attorney, announced a resident was convicted of his 29th and 30th crimes.
Newburgh, New York Man Convicted Of 30 Crimes
Pedro Torres, 62, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in the Town of Newburgh Justice Court to two (2) counts of petit larceny.
Torres confessed to shoplifting at two area stores in 2024.
“Retail crime affects not only businesses in our community but by driving up prices it also causes harm to consumers,” Hoovler said.
Shoplifting At Aldi In Newburgh
On May 20, 2024, Torres stole various household cleaning supplies from Aldi in the Town of Newburgh.
He fled the scene in a taxi.
Shoplifting at Newburgh, New York Walmart
On July 3, 2024, he swiped multiple household cleaning supplies and grocery items from Walmart in the Town of Newburgh and left the store without paying.
He was caught in the parking lot by a Town of Newburgh police officer.
At the plea proceedings, Torres admitted to stealing property from both stores.
Officials confirmed this marks his 29th and 30th criminal convictions.
“While bail reforms instituted in New York State in recent years have limited courts’ discretion in holding recidivist offenders in custody, my Office is nonetheless committed to holding these repeat offenders accountable," Hoovler added.
Torres is expected to be sentenced to less than one year, 364 days, in prison.
