Hudson Valley Man Stole And Sold Calf, Police Say

Holy cow! A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing and selling a calf.

On Thursday, members from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 30-year-old Olive man for the misdemeanor of petit larceny. On Tuesday, July 6, at approximately 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown for a report of a larceny.

The subsequent investigation alleges the 30-year-old Olive man stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and later sold it. The unnamed 30-year-old Olive man was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Marbletown Court on a later date.

"Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated in its press release.

