Hudson Valley Man Kidnapped Pregnant Upstate New York Woman
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he placed a knife on a pregnant woman's stomach and threatened to harm children.
On Tuesday, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a sentencing after a pregnant woman was kidnapped.
Poughkeepsie, New York Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman
Derrick Woodhouse, 50, of Poughkeepsie was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
"This sentencing reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions. The kidnapping and robbery of a vulnerable, pregnant woman and her children is an egregious crime," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "This 20-year-to-life sentence ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions and that justice is served for the victim, her family, and the community."
In June 2024, a Dutchess County jury found him guilty of two counts of kidnapping, class B violent felonies and attempted robbery, a felony.
Pregnant Woman Kidnapped With Two Children In Dutchess County, New York
Woodhouse abducted Grethen Mungia, who was pregnant at the time, and two minor children in her custody at knifepoint on Feb. 6, 2023, around 6:30 p.m
The jury concluded Woodhouse approached the pregnant victim’s vehicle while the two minor children were seated in the backseat and held a knife to her stomach.
He threatened to hurt the children and ordered her to drive to an ATM and get money out.
