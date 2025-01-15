Hudson Valley Man Kidnapped Pregnant Upstate New York Woman

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he placed a knife on a pregnant woman's stomach and threatened to harm children.

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a sentencing after a pregnant woman was kidnapped.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Sentenced For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman

DCDA DCDA loading...

Derrick Woodhouse, 50, of Poughkeepsie was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

"This sentencing reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions. The kidnapping and robbery of a vulnerable, pregnant woman and her children is an egregious crime," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "This 20-year-to-life sentence ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions and that justice is served for the victim, her family, and the community."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In June 2024, a Dutchess County jury found him guilty of two counts of kidnapping, class B violent felonies and attempted robbery, a felony.

Pregnant Woman Kidnapped With Two Children In Dutchess County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

Woodhouse abducted Grethen Mungia, who was pregnant at the time, and two minor children in her custody at knifepoint on Feb. 6, 2023, around 6:30 p.m

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The jury concluded Woodhouse approached the pregnant victim’s vehicle while the two minor children were seated in the backseat and held a knife to her stomach.

A man with a bloody knife in his hand Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

He threatened to hurt the children and ordered her to drive to an ATM and get money out.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives These fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Secret Service, and some have rewards of up to $10,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Keep Reading: