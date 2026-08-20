Help Needed: Hudson Valley Man Disappears In Upstate New York

A search is underway in Upstate New York for a missing seventy-three-year-old Hudson Valley man.

His R-V was found unattended at a remote campsite in the Adirondacks.

Hudson Valley Man Goes Missing In The Adirondacks

NYSP NYSP

New York State Police and Forest Rangers are searching for Craig Streeter of Mahopac, whose camper was located off Moose River Road in the town of Inlet.

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State Police to campsite 36, Moose River Road in the town of Inlet after a recreational vehicle was located with no known activity, police say.

Photo by Roadpass on Unsplash white and brown van on road during daytime

More first responders joined the search after Streeter couldn't be found.

Last Seen At Stewart's Shop In Indian Lake, New York

Stewart's Shops on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls closed on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The company said the closure is because the store doesn't have space to accommodate food to go services. " data-title="Stewart's Shop Wappingers Falls"/>Stewart’s Shops/The Rutigliano Archives Stewart's Shop Wappingers Falls

Authorities say Streeter was last seen on August 2 at a Stewart’s Shop in Indian Lake wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

He left the Stewart’s Shop in his RV. August 2 was also the last time Streeter was heard from, police say.

"Due to Streeter’s lifestyle and frequent travel to remote camping areas, it was not uncommon for him to be out of contact for periods of time," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

Anyone who may have seen Streeter, particularly anyone who was camping or traveling in the area of Moose River Road or nearby remote camping areas, is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

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