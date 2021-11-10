Hudson Valley Man Confesses to Killing New York Man At Local Bar

After being on the run for 14 months a Hudson Valley man is behind bars for murdering a local man outside a bar.

Get our free mobile app

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday Jamaad Murphy, 27, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in Orange County Court.

The plea is in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Town of Wallkill nightclub on November 3, 2019.

Google

Murphy admitted to fatally shooting a man outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar, located at 505 Schutt Road Extension, in the Town of Wallkill, on November 3, 2019, at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Murphy admitted to fatally shooting a man outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar

NYSP/Google

Bullets flew after a fight at the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine Sports Bar in Wallkill spilled into the parking lot. Matthew Napoleoni, 23, of Middletown was fatally shot in the parking lot of the business, police say.

Matthew Napoleoni, 23, of Middletown was fatally shot in the parking lot of the business

Murphy fled the area and police couldn't find him for 14 months. The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy.

New York State Police

Prior to his apprehension in Rockland County in January of 2021, Murphy was the subject of a 14-month multi-state manhunt.

OCDA

Murphy was the subject of a 14-month multi-state manhunt.

Pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record at the time Murphy pleaded guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Murphy be sentenced to 23-years to life in state prison, when he is sentenced on December 20.

OCDA

“There is no more serious crime than one involving the taking of an innocent human life,” Hoovler said. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case. I hope that this plea brings them some degree of closure. I thank the New York State Police, and all the law enforcement agencies who helped in the investigation of this case and in the apprehension of this very dangerous offender."

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York