Hudson Valley Man Confesses to Killing New York Man At Local Bar
After being on the run for 14 months a Hudson Valley man is behind bars for murdering a local man outside a bar.
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday Jamaad Murphy, 27, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in Orange County Court.
The plea is in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Town of Wallkill nightclub on November 3, 2019.
Murphy admitted to fatally shooting a man outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar, located at 505 Schutt Road Extension, in the Town of Wallkill, on November 3, 2019, at approximately 2:15 a.m.
Bullets flew after a fight at the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine Sports Bar in Wallkill spilled into the parking lot. Matthew Napoleoni, 23, of Middletown was fatally shot in the parking lot of the business, police say.
Murphy fled the area and police couldn't find him for 14 months. The FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Murphy.
Prior to his apprehension in Rockland County in January of 2021, Murphy was the subject of a 14-month multi-state manhunt.
Pursuant to the plea agreement placed on the record at the time Murphy pleaded guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Murphy be sentenced to 23-years to life in state prison, when he is sentenced on December 20.
“There is no more serious crime than one involving the taking of an innocent human life,” Hoovler said. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case. I hope that this plea brings them some degree of closure. I thank the New York State Police, and all the law enforcement agencies who helped in the investigation of this case and in the apprehension of this very dangerous offender."
