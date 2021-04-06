Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Gas Station Fight

A Hudson Valley man was sent to jail without bail following an alleged fight at a local gas station.

On Sunday, New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to a fight in progress at a Sunoco gas station on North Main Street in the village of Liberty. When troopers arrived at the gas station, they observed an injured person being treated by Mobile Medic.

Troopers also observed a man leaving the area. Troopers stopped the individual to ask him about the altercation. While speaking to the individual, later identified as 23-year-old Nyyair Carney from the city of Port Jervis, troopers observed a gun in his waistband, police say.

Troopers were assisted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in the removal of the revolver and the arrest of Carney. While Carney was being transported to the state police barracks, he began to bang his head on the rear passenger door of the state police vehicle, officials say.

He was then transported by Garnet Health by MobileMedic where he was treated and released back into the custody of the New York State Police.

Carney was charged with two felony counts for criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Court before Town Justice Kaminski. Carney was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. He has a return date to the Town of Liberty Court on April 6.

