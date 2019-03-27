Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle Owned By Yankee Legend is For Sale
A historic lakeside castle in the Hudson Valley owned by a New York Yankee legend is for sale.
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter placed his Greenwood Lake castle on the market this past summer for $14.75 million. Nearly a year later, the castle is still on the market and was featured by Business Insider last week.
According to Business Insider, Jeter purchased the over 4-acre property for just over $400,000 in 2013. After a number of major renovations, Jeter hopes to make over $14 million in profits.
The castle comes equipped with the main house, a guest house, a pool house, infinity pool, extensive gardens, a lagoon, boat house, an elevator, four 4 indoor kitchens with their top-of-the-line appliances, plus an outdoor kitchen with wood-burning fireplace, a turret, a game room, a replica of the Statue of Liberty, nearly 700 feet of shoreline and much more.
- Unvaccinated Children Banned From These Hudson Valley Locations
- Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle Owned By Yankee Legend is For Sale
- Cuomo Plans to use 'Dirty Tricks' Against Molinaro, Friend Says
- Hudson Valley Child Named NBA All-Star Finalist, You Can Help Him
- Reward Increased To Find 'Armed and Dangerous' Hudson Valley Man
- 90-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Skydiving to Support Autism
- Hudson Valley Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured Following Crash
- SP: Grocery Store Worker Arrested For Bigoted Remarks To Coworker
- High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offender Found Hiding Near Schools
- Shoppers at Hudson Valley Target, Supermarket Exposed to Measles