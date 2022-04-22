UPDATE: As of 9 PM Friday Night (April 22, 2022) this fire was reported to be under control if we receive other information we will update again.

It appears the brush fire warning posted by the National Weather Service out of Albany for the Hudson Valley and surrounding area was unfortunately spot on. Earlier today they posted on the local weather services a special weather statement warning that conditions were prime for brush fires in our area.

Basically, the alert warns of the elevated risk of fire due to the current weather condition combined with the current ground conditions. This afternoon Orange and Rockland Fire posted on the Facebook page that there was a brush fire burning in the area of 89 Jersey Avenue. There is also a report of this incident on the Orange County NY Fire Calls Facebook page.

Brush Fire at Greenwood Lake NY Fire April 22, 2022

According to the comment threads on both Facebook pages, there are multiple agencies fighting this fire which is not reported to be under control at the time of this article being published.

The combination of relative humidity levels dropping to 25 to 30 percent and frequent wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today. The risk will be highest across the Capital District, mid-Hudson Valley and Taconics from late morning through the afternoon. (Special Weather Statement issued on 4-22-2022)

We were alerted to the fire incident by a concerned citizen who took this video of helicopters over their home on the lake and reported that the fire was just above their property on the ridge and apparently moving southwest. At the time the fire was reported to be covering about 10 acres.

Numerous agencies are responding. This story is still unfolding we will monitor the situation for more updates.

Brush Fire at Greenwood Lake A brush fire burning in Greenwood Lake near 89 Jersey Avenue on April 22, 2022.

The New York State Burn Ban is still in effect until May 14th, 2022.

