Massive Winter Carnival this Weekend in Orange County
It’s President’s Day Weekend, and that means a long weekend for a lot of people here in the Hudson Valley. And in the Orange County town of Greenwood lake, it’s not only a long weekend, it’s also one of the most fun weekends of the season and maybe even the year.
The Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival kicks off today at 5 PM and runs through Sunday, Feb. 20. This is a huge carnival with tons of activities that the whole family can enjoy. We’re talking about live music with over ten bands performing through the weekend, a huge fireworks display on Saturday night, a Vendor Village with over 50 local and regional vendors, and a food truck court with ten of the Hudson Valley’s favorite food trucks. And beer and cider, too. You certainly won't be hungry or thirsty.
It’s a winter carnival, so you know there will be lots of fun outdoor activities, too. A snowman ring toss, a snowball cannon, life-size pong, cornhole, carnival rides and concessions, axe throwing, a hot chocolate and s’mores bar, arts and crafts, face painting, and even a petting zoo. In fact, there’s so much going on at the Greenwood Lake Winter carnival this weekend that you might have to go back a few times just to experience it all.
The Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival is set up at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park on Windermere Avenue and starts today at 5 PM. Doors open at 11 AM both Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20. Winter may be long and cold, but this weekend in Greenwood Lake, Winter rocks.