Massive Winter Carnival this Weekend in Orange County

It’s President’s Day Weekend, and that means a long weekend for a lot of people here in the Hudson Valley. And in the Orange County town of Greenwood lake, it’s not only a long weekend, it’s also one of the most fun weekends of the season and maybe even the year.

The Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival kicks off today at 5 PM and runs through Sunday, Feb. 20. This is a huge carnival with tons of activities that the whole family can enjoy. We’re talking about live music with over ten bands performing through the weekend, a huge fireworks display on Saturday night, a Vendor Village with over 50 local and regional vendors, and a food truck court with ten of the Hudson Valley’s favorite food trucks. And beer and cider, too. You certainly won't be hungry or thirsty.

It’s a winter carnival, so you know there will be lots of fun outdoor activities, too. A snowman ring toss, a snowball cannon, life-size pong, cornhole, carnival rides and concessions, axe throwing, a hot chocolate and s’mores bar, arts and crafts, face painting, and even a petting zoo. In fact, there’s so much going on at the Greenwood Lake Winter carnival this weekend that you might have to go back a few times just to experience it all.

The Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival is set up at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park on Windermere Avenue and starts today at 5 PM. Doors open at 11 AM both Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20. Winter may be long and cold, but this weekend in Greenwood Lake, Winter rocks.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York