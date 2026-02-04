New York Police Find Something Terrifying At Hudson Valley Home

New York State Police is honoring a Hudson Valley business for its "extraordinary generosity" after a shocking discovery at a local home.

Builders FirstSource in Middletown is getting praise for quickly helping a family in need during dangerously cold winter conditions.

New York State Police Respond To Home In Town of Wawayanda, New York

Recently, first responders rushed to a home on County Route 12 in the Town of Wawayanda after receiving a 911 call about a despondent male.

First responders noticed the home's main door was "severely deteriorated and structurally compromised."

"The door had significant damage, including missing glass and holes, allowing frigid air to enter the home while heat escaped. With temperatures in the teens and colder overnight conditions forecasted, the situation posed an immediate safety concern," New York State Police stated.

The man couldn't afford to replace the door, police say.

Builders FirstSource Helps Man For Free

A police officer took measurements of the door and went to Builders FirstSource on Golf Links Road in Middletown, hoping to find a surplus or factory-second door.

However, after hearing about the situation, the store's General Manager, Sam Lane, directed his staff to build a new, custom pre-hung exterior door at no cost.

Dan Livingston, Anthony Legnini, and Eddie Walsh, employees at the store, build the door.

Livingston then went with the police to install the door.

"Thanks to his expertise, the door was installed quickly and efficiently, restoring warmth, safety, and security to the home," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Police praised the ownership and staff of Builders FirstSource for their "compassion" and willingness to help strangers in need.

