Weather In New York Takes Brutal Turn After Multiple Snowstorms

The Hudson Valley just got slammed with up to 10 inches of snow, and now the worst is coming.

Single digits, zero-degree lows, and a brutal Arctic blast are hours away.

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Falls Across the Hudson Valley

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This past weekend, the Hudson Valley dealt with widespread snow.

Most of the region saw total accumulations ranging from 3 to 10 inches of snow. Most areas received 2 to 5 inches of snow on Saturday, with some spots, like the Town of Milan, reporting up to 8 inches.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

One to four inches of snow fell on Sunday. Higher elevations saw totals on the upper end of that range, reaching up to 5 inches in some spots.

Combined Weekend Totals by County

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Below are reported snow totals across the region.

Orange County: Generally 5–9 inches.

Rockland County: Generally 4–8 inches.

Westchester County: Generally 3–7 inches.

Putnam County: Generally 6–9 inches.

Ulster County: Generally 5–10 inches.

Dutchess County: Generally 5–10 inches.

Arctic Cold Front Returns To The Hudson Valley

Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash loading...

Now, weather experts are turning their attentions to an arctic cold front that arrives on Monday.

"Old Man Winter will certainly make his presence felt in the Hudson Valley this week," Ben Noll wrote. "An Arctic cold front will blow through the region late Monday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits many nights. This polar vortex pattern is expected to continue through the end of the month and there will be more chances for snow."

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

As of now, there's no snow in the forecast. But the cold is going to be extreme. With a low of zero degrees one night this week.

Below are the reported highs and lows for the upcoming week:

Monday

High: 28

Low: 7

Tuesday

High: 17

Low: 2

Wednesday

High: 25

Low: 23

Thursday

High: 38

Low: 13

Friday

High: 27

Low: 7

Saturday

High: 19

Low: 0

Sunday

High: 17

Low: 3

Keep Reading:

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

The 9 Coldest States In America

The 9 Coldest States In America Winter in Montana can be 6 months long. Here in Big Sky Country, we are known for freezing temperatures and lots of snow, but where do we rank compared to the other cold-weather states? Check out the Top 10 Coldest US States below. Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf