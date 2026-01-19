Weather In New York Takes Brutal Turn After Multiple Snowstorms
The Hudson Valley just got slammed with up to 10 inches of snow, and now the worst is coming.
Single digits, zero-degree lows, and a brutal Arctic blast are hours away.
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Falls Across the Hudson Valley
This past weekend, the Hudson Valley dealt with widespread snow.
Most of the region saw total accumulations ranging from 3 to 10 inches of snow. Most areas received 2 to 5 inches of snow on Saturday, with some spots, like the Town of Milan, reporting up to 8 inches.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
One to four inches of snow fell on Sunday. Higher elevations saw totals on the upper end of that range, reaching up to 5 inches in some spots.
Combined Weekend Totals by County
Below are reported snow totals across the region.
- Orange County: Generally 5–9 inches.
- Rockland County: Generally 4–8 inches.
- Westchester County: Generally 3–7 inches.
- Putnam County: Generally 6–9 inches.
- Ulster County: Generally 5–10 inches.
- Dutchess County: Generally 5–10 inches.
Arctic Cold Front Returns To The Hudson Valley
Now, weather experts are turning their attentions to an arctic cold front that arrives on Monday.
"Old Man Winter will certainly make his presence felt in the Hudson Valley this week," Ben Noll wrote. "An Arctic cold front will blow through the region late Monday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits many nights. This polar vortex pattern is expected to continue through the end of the month and there will be more chances for snow."
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
As of now, there's no snow in the forecast. But the cold is going to be extreme. With a low of zero degrees one night this week.
Below are the reported highs and lows for the upcoming week:
Monday
- High: 28
- Low: 7
Tuesday
- High: 17
- Low: 2
Wednesday
- High: 25
- Low: 23
Thursday
- High: 38
- Low: 13
Friday
- High: 27
- Low: 7
Saturday
- High: 19
Low: 0
Sunday
- High: 17
- Low: 3
Keep Reading:
How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York
How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York
The 9 Coldest States In America
The 9 Coldest States In America
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf