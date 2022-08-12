Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire

A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night.

Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.

Additional photos of the fire taken later in the evening reveal that the roof had completely caved in. The fire appears to have taken over the entire home, destroying windows and engulfing the interior rooms of the structure. The two-alarm fire sent an enormous cloud of smoke spirling into the night sky.

The images were released by the Woodbury Fire Department, who report that the structure was located in Chester. Firefighters responded with two cars, a fire engine and a tanker truck.

There has been no official statement released about the cause of the fire, but unconfirmed reports indicate that there may have been an explosion of some sort. The Hudson Valley is currently experiencing drought-like conditions and residents are being warned about the possibility of fire. Dry weather has caused many local fire departments to be on alert, as small fires can quickly spiral out of control due to the lack of moisture.

It's unclear if there was anyone home at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

