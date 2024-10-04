Hudson Valley ‘Doc’ Killed After Upstate New York Party By Friend

A Hudson Valley found guilty of killing his friend after a wild night of drinking has learned his punishment.

In Ulster County Court, 39-year-old Joseph Karolys, age 39, of Saugerties, was sentenced to 25 years in State Prison.

Maximum Sentenced Issued In Ulster County Court

Karolys received the maximum sentence after a jury convicted the 39-year-old of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence after just two hours of deliberations.

“This sentence reflects Joseph Karolys’ selfishness and lack of decency towards others – such disregard as in his polluting the water supply sources for many families, and stripping Mickey of his life and human dignity by leaving him on the side of the road to die. The impact of this crime in Saugerties is far-reaching; I am hopeful that Mickey’s family and friends in Saugerties will cherish and make a legacy of their memories of him," District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.

Jurors determined that found that Karolys "acted in concert" with others to intentionally cause serious physical injury to David “Mickey” Myer.

Myer's body was found on the side of Route 32 in October of 2022.

"Mickey was talented in excavating. He was given the nickname 'Doc' because of his surgical precision with heavy equipment," his obituary states.

More Evidence Revealed At Trial

Proof at trial established that Myer was brutally assaulted inside the truck and that Karolys kicked Myer in the head after he was removed from the vehicle and left him in extremis.

"Thereafter he and his son took steps to conceal the crime, including burning the steel-toe boots Karolys used in the crime in their wood stove," the Ulster County DA's office states. "Karolys then took Cummins out of town with him and spent several days moving around the Lake George area as he worked on Cummins to take the rap for him."

Cummins soon turned himself. However, according to the Ulster County DA's office, it was in an attempt to "cover" for Karolys.

"Eventually Cummins cooperated with the prosecution and revealed information previously unknown in the case," the Ulster County DA"s office stated.

