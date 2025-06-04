Hudson Valley Dad’s Final Act Leaves First Responders In Tears

A Hudson Valley dad ran into a burning home to save his two sons. What police found inside left the community shattered—and the full story is even more heartbreaking.

New York State Police provided more information and tragic news about a fire that killed a Hudson Valley father and his two sons.

Goshen House Fire Kills Three

Google Google loading...

On Saturday night, a woman who lived upstairs at a multi-family residence at 876 Pulaski Highway in the town of Goshen noticed smoke coming from a pipe behind a kitchen stove.

She fled the home with her two children and called 911.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Just before leaving, she noticed her downstairs neighbor, 50-year-old Shane Munn, doing yardwork.

Moments later, Shane was seen running back into the residence and did not return.

Goshen Father Went Inside Burning Home To Save Autistic Nonverbal Sons

Canva Canva loading...

Friends say Munn was a single father with two nonverbal children. He rushed back inside to save his autistic nonverbal sons, ages 12 and 17, but died in the living room.

Firefighters found Shane deceased in the living room of the downstairs apartment.

First responders found his two sons, 17-year-old Ryan H. Munn and 12-year-old Travis A. Munn, unresponsive in a bedroom.

Life-saving efforts were performed at the scene before both were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Sadly, both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Fire Ruled Accidental

Goshen Fire Department Goshen Police Department loading...

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Police say their preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire was "accidental in nature."

20 New York Hospitals Receive D or F Grade For Patient Safety Here are the spring 2025 hospital grades, according to The Leapfrog Group

36 Hospitals Across New York State Receive A Grade For Patient Safety