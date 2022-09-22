Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car

A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car.

An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car.

Orange County Man Charged With DWI In Rockland County

On Monday around 2:54 a.m., a Town of Ramapo Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop for an alleged traffic infraction in Rockland County.

Three children were in the car. An 8-year-old girl, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-month-old boy, police say.

During the course of the traffic stop the officer’s investigation revealed evidence that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Monroe, New York, was driving drunk with three kids in the car, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

The unnamed Monroe man was charged with three counts of DWI with a child in the vehicle, a felony under Leandra's law, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, misdemeanors, and false personation.

Monroe, New York Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Ramapo With 3 Kids in Car

The 8-year-old girl is the daughter of the driver and the 3-month-old boy is the man's son, police say. Police did not reveal the driver's relationship with the 1-year-old boy.

"He was released without bail in accordance with NYS Bail Reform and is due back in Court in accordance," the Town of Ramapo Police Department wrote in a press release.

