Upstate New York Church Set On Fire, Hudson Valley Outraged
A fire outside a Hudson Valley church has triggered a multi-agency investigation. Now, the ATF is involved, and officials aren’t ruling anything out.
An investigation is still underway into a fire that happened at a church in Ulster County
Ulster County Church Fire
According to the Kingston Police Department, on Wednesday around 4 a.m., an "unknown person" set fire to an eight-foot cross on fire outside of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship on Albany Avenue in Kingston.
The Baptist church used to be called First Baptist Church.
"Our building may look very old and traditional - but once inside, you'll experience God in a new and exciting way," the church states on its Facebook.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The Kingston Fire Department put out the fire before it spread to anything else. The flames did not impact the main church building, police say.
Learn More: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
"The cross, which was installed by the church near their shrubbery, was the only thing damaged," the City of Kingston Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
Possible Hate Crime?
Police have yet to comment on whether this fire is being treated as a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
"If you have any information regarding this matter please contact the City of Kingston Police Department, Detective Ernie Vandemark at (845) 943-5751 or email detectives@kington-ny.gov," the Kingston Police Department stated.
Kingston Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by Kingston Fire Department, NYS Arson Task Force and the ATF.
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker