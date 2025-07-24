Upstate New York Church Set On Fire, Hudson Valley Outraged

A fire outside a Hudson Valley church has triggered a multi-agency investigation. Now, the ATF is involved, and officials aren’t ruling anything out.

An investigation is still underway into a fire that happened at a church in Ulster County

Ulster County Church Fire

Google Google loading...

According to the Kingston Police Department, on Wednesday around 4 a.m., an "unknown person" set fire to an eight-foot cross on fire outside of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship on Albany Avenue in Kingston.

The Baptist church used to be called First Baptist Church.

"Our building may look very old and traditional - but once inside, you'll experience God in a new and exciting way," the church states on its Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The Kingston Fire Department put out the fire before it spread to anything else. The flames did not impact the main church building, police say.

Google Google loading...

"The cross, which was installed by the church near their shrubbery, was the only thing damaged," the City of Kingston Police Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Possible Hate Crime?

Police have yet to comment on whether this fire is being treated as a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Google Google loading...

"If you have any information regarding this matter please contact the City of Kingston Police Department, Detective Ernie Vandemark at (845) 943-5751 or email detectives@kington-ny.gov," the Kingston Police Department stated.

Kingston Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by Kingston Fire Department, NYS Arson Task Force and the ATF.

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York