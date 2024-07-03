How To Keep Your Kids, Yourself Safe During Fireworks In New York

Fireworks-related injuries have skyrocketed in the past few years across New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding all New Yorkers to stay safe while celebrating the upcoming July 4th holiday.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips

According to Hochul's office, every year, thousands of people are injured while using fireworks.

Below are 15 tips to stay safe while viewing or celebrating the Fourth of July.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips Don't become the story. To make sure your 4th of July celebration goes as smoothly and safe as possible, here are 15 fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council. Look out for yourself and your friends and family this Fourth! Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Nearly 200 Injured In 2022 In New York State By Fireworks

In 2022, which is the most recent year on record, there were 173 fireworks-related injury visits reported by emergency departments in New York State, according to Hochul's office.

The majority of people who are injured are children, teens or young adults, officials say.

Common Firework Injuries

The most common fireworks-related injuries are:

A fast-fuse firecracker explodes before it can be thrown.

A misguided rocket strikes a bystander.

A curious youngster investigates why a firecracker “failed” to explode.

There's been a 25 percent increase in fireworks-related injuries within in the past 6 years, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“As we celebrate this 4th of July with family and friends, it’s important that everyone take proper precautions to keep each other safe,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should exercise caution while using legal sparkling devices and enjoy this special day.”

Enjoy a Fun and Safe 4th of July with these Fireworks Safety Tips

