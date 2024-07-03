How To Keep Your Kids, Yourself Safe During Fireworks In New York
Fireworks-related injuries have skyrocketed in the past few years across New York State.
Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding all New Yorkers to stay safe while celebrating the upcoming July 4th holiday.
15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips
According to Hochul's office, every year, thousands of people are injured while using fireworks.
Below are 15 tips to stay safe while viewing or celebrating the Fourth of July.
Nearly 200 Injured In 2022 In New York State By Fireworks
In 2022, which is the most recent year on record, there were 173 fireworks-related injury visits reported by emergency departments in New York State, according to Hochul's office.
The majority of people who are injured are children, teens or young adults, officials say.
Common Firework Injuries
The most common fireworks-related injuries are:
- A fast-fuse firecracker explodes before it can be thrown.
- A misguided rocket strikes a bystander.
- A curious youngster investigates why a firecracker “failed” to explode.
There's been a 25 percent increase in fireworks-related injuries within in the past 6 years, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“As we celebrate this 4th of July with family and friends, it’s important that everyone take proper precautions to keep each other safe,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should exercise caution while using legal sparkling devices and enjoy this special day.”
