How New Yorkers Can Try Drink Banned In 15 States

New Yorkers are on the hunt for one of the most powerful drinks in the world. It's banned in over 25 percent of America!

Who wants beer that’s 7 times stronger than your typical light beer?

30 Percent ABV Beer Available In New York

Samuel Adams Samuel Adams loading...

Well, the Boston Beer Company is releasing an extreme version of its Sam Adams beer. The new Samuel Adams Utopias 2025 clocks in at a jaw-dropping 30% ABV, making it one of the strongest beers ever brewed. It's the highest ABV in company history.

Utopias is non-carbonated, meant to be served at room temperature in one-ounce pours, similar to a fine Cognac. Each bottle can be resealed and enjoyed over time.

Each limited-edition bottle comes in a hand-numbered ceramic decanter and blends beers aged for up to 30 years in barrels that once held everything from Irish whiskey to Cognac. The flavor is described as layered and rich, with hints of caramel, oak, dried fruit, smoke, and citrus.

The beer was brewed across several of the company’s facilities, from Cincinnati to Delaware.

Illegal In 15 States

Samuel Adams Samuel Adams loading...

This beer is so strong that it's actually illegal in 15 states. It's illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

However, it is legal in New York State, meaning New Yorkers can legal buy it.

Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch says hitting 30% ABV was the culmination of a decades-long goal.

“It’s not about the number,” Koch said. “It’s about pushing the boundaries of what beer can be.”

Beer Costs $240, Where To Find In New York

Samuel Adams Samuel Adams loading...

If you want to taste this beer, it's going to cost you. The suggested retail price is $240 per 24.5-ounce bottle.

Utopias 2025 is now available in select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores across New York. Don’t expect to see it at your local bar and definitely don’t shotgun this one!

