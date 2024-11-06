How New York Voted In Every Presidential Election In History

Ever wonder who New York voted for in every New York election? And if who New York voted for ended up President?

1789:

Who New York Voted For - No Vote (did not appoint electors)

General Election Winner - George Washington (Independent); Loser - John Adams (Federalist)

1792:

Who New York Voted For - George Washington (Independent)

General Election Winner - George Washington (Independent); Loser - John Adams (Federalist)

1796:

Who New York Voted For - John Adams (Federalist)

General Election Winner - John Adams (Federalist); Loser - Thomas Jefferson (Democratic-Republican)

1800:

Who New York Voted For - Thomas Jefferson (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - Thomas Jefferson (Democratic-Republican); Loser - John Adams (Federalist)

Canva Canva loading...

1804:

Who New York Voted For - Thomas Jefferson (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - Thomas Jefferson (Democratic-Republican); Loser - Charles C. Pinckney (Federalist)

1808:

Who New York Voted For - James Madison (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - James Madison (Democratic-Republican); Loser - Charles C. Pinckney (Federalist)

1812:

Who New York Voted For - DeWitt Clinton (Federalist)

General Election Winner - James Madison (Democratic-Republican); Loser - DeWitt Clinton (Federalist)

Canva Canva loading...

1816:

Who New York Voted For - James Monroe (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - James Monroe (Democratic-Republican); Loser - Rufus King (Federalist)

1820:

Who New York Voted For - James Monroe (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - James Monroe (Democratic-Republican); Loser - John Quincy Adams (Independent)

1824:

Who New York Voted For - John Quincy Adams (Democratic-Republican)

General Election Winner - John Quincy Adams (Democratic-Republican); Loser - Andrew Jackson (Democratic-Republican)

1828:

Who New York Voted For - Andrew Jackson (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Andrew Jackson (Democratic); Loser - John Quincy Adams (National Republican)

1832:

Who New York Voted For - Andrew Jackson (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Andrew Jackson (Democratic); Loser - Henry Clay (National Republican)

Canva Canva loading...

1836:

Who New York Voted For - Martin Van Buren (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Martin Van Buren (Democratic); Loser - William Henry Harrison (Whig)

1840:

Who New York Voted For - William Henry Harrison (Whig)

General Election Winner - William Henry Harrison (Whig); Loser - Martin Van Buren (Democratic)

1844:

Who New York Voted For - James K. Polk (Democratic)

General Election Winner - James K. Polk (Democratic); Loser - Henry Clay (Whig)

1848:

Who New York Voted For - Martin Van Buren (Free Soil)

General Election Winner - Zachary Taylor (Whig); Loser - Lewis Cass (Democratic)

1852:

Who New York Voted For - Franklin Pierce (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Franklin Pierce (Democratic); Loser - Winfield Scott (Whig)

1856:

Who New York Voted For - John C. Fremont (Republican)

General Election Winner - James Buchanan (Democratic); Loser - John C. Fremont (Republican)

1860:

Who New York Voted For - Abraham Lincoln (Republican)

General Election Winner - Abraham Lincoln (Republican); Losers - John C. Breckinridge (Southern Democratic), Stephen A. Douglas (Democratic), and John Bell (Constitutional Union)

1864:

Who New York Voted For - Abraham Lincoln (Republican)

General Election Winner - Abraham Lincoln (Republican); Loser - George B. McClellan (Democratic)

Canva Canva loading...

1868:

Who New York Voted For - Ulysses S. Grant (Republican)

General Election Winner - Ulysses S. Grant (Republican); Loser - Horatio Seymour (Democratic)

1872:

Who New York Voted For - Ulysses S. Grant (Republican)

General Election Winner - Ulysses S. Grant (Republican); Loser - Horace Greeley (Liberal Republican/Democratic)

1876:

Who New York Voted For - Samuel Tilden (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Rutherford B. Hayes (Republican); Loser - Samuel Tilden (Democratic)

1880:

Who New York Voted For - Winfield Scott Hancock (Democratic)

General Election Winner - James A. Garfield (Republican); Loser - Winfield Scott Hancock (Democratic)

1884:

Who New York Voted For - Grover Cleveland (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Grover Cleveland (Democratic); Loser - James G. Blaine (Republican)

1888:

Who New York Voted For - Grover Cleveland (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Benjamin Harrison (Republican); Loser - Grover Cleveland (Democratic)

Canva Canva loading...

1892:

Who New York Voted For - Grover Cleveland (Democratic)

General Election Winner - Grover Cleveland (Democratic); Loser - Benjamin Harrison (Republican)

1896:

Who New York Voted For - William McKinley (Republican)

General Election Winner - William McKinley (Republican); Loser - William Jennings Bryan (Democratic/Populist)

CLICK HERE To See 1900-2024.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry