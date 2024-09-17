How New York Plans To Decrease Deaths Of Young Children

State officials are trying to do their part to decrease one of the leading killers of children each year.

Child Passenger Safety Week is here in New York, which means you can get your child's car seat checked for free.

Child Passenger Safety Week In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, along with New York State Police, is holding National Child Passenger Safety Week from September 15 to September 21, 2024.

Data shows car accidents are one of the leading killers of children each year.

"The NYSP will focus on preventing injuries and fatalities resulting from improperly restrained or unrestrained child passengers," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Free Car Seat Checks Available Statewide During Child Passenger Safety Week

Canva Canva loading...

New York parents and caregivers are getting the chance to get their child's car seat checked free of charge.

Child Passenger Safety Week ends with more than a dozen coordinated statewide events on Saturday, September 21, as part of National Seat Check Saturday.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

“Many parents and caregivers think they have properly installed a car seat only to learn through these seat checks that they haven’t,” Governor Hochul said. “It is very common for seats to be installed incorrectly or to be the wrong fit for the child’s size, so I urge all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their children are properly secured.”

In 2023, nearly 4,000 car seats were checked in New York State and nearly 1,000 car seats were provided to families to replace outdated, recalled or inappropriate seats, according to Gov. Hochul's office.

Where To Find Free Car Seat Checks In New York State This Saturday

Canva Canva loading...

The following are the events are scheduled across New York State on National Seat Check Saturday, September 21:

HUDSON VALLEY

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: White Plains City Hall, 255 Main Street, White Plains

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Patterson Auto Body, 2597 NY-22, Patterson

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

CAPITAL REGION

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Walmart Supercenter, 460 Fairview Avenue, Greenport

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Crossgates Mall Overflow Lot (near JCPenney), 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland

CENTRAL NEW YORK

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: SUNY Oswego, Lot 7, Shelden Avenue, Oswego

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dr. Mohammad Djafari's Office, 15 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Town of Cicero Police Department, 6200 Route 31, Cicero

Canva Canva loading...

FINGER LAKES

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance CORP, 205 North Avenue, Penn Yan

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Newark Fire Department, 150 East Miller Street, Newark

LONG ISLAND

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Brookhaven Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

NORTH COUNTRY

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Morrisonville EMS, 21 Banker Road, Morrisonville

SOUTHERN TIER

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Visions Federal Credit Union, 5411 State Highway 12, Norwich

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Endicott Fire Department, 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott

WESTERN NEW YORK

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sisters Hospital St. Joseph's Campus, 2605 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

Keep Reading:

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York