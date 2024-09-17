How New York Plans To Decrease Deaths Of Young Children
State officials are trying to do their part to decrease one of the leading killers of children each year.
Child Passenger Safety Week is here in New York, which means you can get your child's car seat checked for free.
Child Passenger Safety Week In New York State
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, along with New York State Police, is holding National Child Passenger Safety Week from September 15 to September 21, 2024.
Data shows car accidents are one of the leading killers of children each year.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
"The NYSP will focus on preventing injuries and fatalities resulting from improperly restrained or unrestrained child passengers," New York State Police stated in a press release.
Free Car Seat Checks Available Statewide During Child Passenger Safety Week
New York parents and caregivers are getting the chance to get their child's car seat checked free of charge.
Child Passenger Safety Week ends with more than a dozen coordinated statewide events on Saturday, September 21, as part of National Seat Check Saturday.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
“Many parents and caregivers think they have properly installed a car seat only to learn through these seat checks that they haven’t,” Governor Hochul said. “It is very common for seats to be installed incorrectly or to be the wrong fit for the child’s size, so I urge all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their children are properly secured.”
In 2023, nearly 4,000 car seats were checked in New York State and nearly 1,000 car seats were provided to families to replace outdated, recalled or inappropriate seats, according to Gov. Hochul's office.
Where To Find Free Car Seat Checks In New York State This Saturday
The following are the events are scheduled across New York State on National Seat Check Saturday, September 21:
HUDSON VALLEY
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: White Plains City Hall, 255 Main Street, White Plains
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Patterson Auto Body, 2597 NY-22, Patterson
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
CAPITAL REGION
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Walmart Supercenter, 460 Fairview Avenue, Greenport
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Crossgates Mall Overflow Lot (near JCPenney), 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland
CENTRAL NEW YORK
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: SUNY Oswego, Lot 7, Shelden Avenue, Oswego
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Dr. Mohammad Djafari's Office, 15 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Town of Cicero Police Department, 6200 Route 31, Cicero
FINGER LAKES
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance CORP, 205 North Avenue, Penn Yan
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Newark Fire Department, 150 East Miller Street, Newark
LONG ISLAND
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Brookhaven Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville
NORTH COUNTRY
When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Morrisonville EMS, 21 Banker Road, Morrisonville
SOUTHERN TIER
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Visions Federal Credit Union, 5411 State Highway 12, Norwich
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Endicott Fire Department, 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott
WESTERN NEW YORK
When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Sisters Hospital St. Joseph's Campus, 2605 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State
Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State
The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry
Keep Reading: