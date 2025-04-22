How Many Points You’ll Lose For Speeding, Texting In New York
New Yorkers are told to expect to see a larger police presence on roads across the state. Here's why.
With high school graduation season fast approaching, New York State Police, are working with police across the state to conduct a week-long traffic safety initiative aimed at preventing teen driving tragedies.
How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More
Along with announcing the week-long traffic safety initiative, to stop drivers from speeding or other dangerous activities, police provided Hudson Valley Post with how many points will be placed on your driver's license if caught speeding, on your phone and more.
New York State Police say you'll only have those points if you're convicted.
No Empty Chair Campaign In New York
The “No Empty Chair” campaign started Monday and runs until this weekend. The goal, is to make sure schools don't have an "empty chair" on graduation day due to a child dying in an accident.
"Each year, communities across New York suffer the heartbreaking loss of high school students in traffic crashes just before graduation," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
“No Empty Chair” campaign focuses on raising awareness and enforcing laws to help keep young drivers safe.
Daily Enforcement
Police across New York will conduct targeted enforcement efforts to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.
Each day, police will focus on a certain driving safety violation, in addition to enforcing all other vehicle and traffic laws.
Below are what police are looking out for each day this week.
- Monday, April 21: Speeding in school zones
- Tuesday, April 22: Seat belt and child restraint violations
- Wednesday, April 23: Cell phone use and texting while driving
- Thursday, April 24: Operation Safe Stop (promoting school bus safety)
- Friday, April 25: Underage drinking and impaired driving
Cops In Unmarked Cars On Patrol
Police confirmed troopers will be using both marked and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.
"CITE vehicles blend into everyday traffic, making it easier for Troopers to identify violations such as texting while driving. Once emergency lighting is activated, these vehicles are clearly recognizable as law enforcement," New York State Police added.