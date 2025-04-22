How Many Points You’ll Lose For Speeding, Texting In New York

New Yorkers are told to expect to see a larger police presence on roads across the state. Here's why.

With high school graduation season fast approaching, New York State Police, are working with police across the state to conduct a week-long traffic safety initiative aimed at preventing teen driving tragedies.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

Canva Canva loading...

Along with announcing the week-long traffic safety initiative, to stop drivers from speeding or other dangerous activities, police provided Hudson Valley Post with how many points will be placed on your driver's license if caught speeding, on your phone and more.

How Many Points Do You Lose On Your License If Caught Speeding, On Your Phone, More

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police say you'll only have those points if you're convicted.

No Empty Chair Campaign In New York

Graduation Day \ Jens Schlueter/Getty Images loading...

The “No Empty Chair” campaign started Monday and runs until this weekend. The goal, is to make sure schools don't have an "empty chair" on graduation day due to a child dying in an accident.

"Each year, communities across New York suffer the heartbreaking loss of high school students in traffic crashes just before graduation," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

“No Empty Chair” campaign focuses on raising awareness and enforcing laws to help keep young drivers safe.

Daily Enforcement

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Police across New York will conduct targeted enforcement efforts to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and save lives.

Each day, police will focus on a certain driving safety violation, in addition to enforcing all other vehicle and traffic laws.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Below are what police are looking out for each day this week.

Monday, April 21: Speeding in school zones

Tuesday, April 22: Seat belt and child restraint violations

Wednesday, April 23: Cell phone use and texting while driving

Thursday, April 24: Operation Safe Stop (promoting school bus safety)

Friday, April 25: Underage drinking and impaired driving

Cops In Unmarked Cars On Patrol

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Police confirmed troopers will be using both marked and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

"CITE vehicles blend into everyday traffic, making it easier for Troopers to identify violations such as texting while driving. Once emergency lighting is activated, these vehicles are clearly recognizable as law enforcement," New York State Police added.

Americans "Fear" These Roads In New York State More Than Most

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State