How Long Will Artic Air Ruin New Yorker’s Winter

Is the artic air that's creating bitterly cold temperatures lasting much longer in New York?

A New York weather expert says to expect artic air for quite some time.

Punxsutawney Phil's annual weather prediction has been made. Before the weather-predicting groundhog emerged from his shadow, FOX 5 NY's chief meteorologist Nick Gregory told New Yorkers what to expect about this above average cold we've been dealing with in New York

Will The Freezing Cold Last In New York State?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Gregory, December of 2025 and January of 2026 were both much colder in New York than normal.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

February in the Hudson Valley started with temperatures below zero degrees! It was -2 degrees in Newburgh before the sunrise Monday morning.

Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll expects several lows this week below zero. Saturday night it could be -6 degrees!

Polar Vortex Behind Artic Air In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Gregory blames a fractured polar vortex for the frigid air New Yorkers have been dealing with for weeks and the larger the normal amount of snowfall.

Sadly, FOX 5 New York's chief meteorologist warns to expect the bitter cold to last until at least after Valentine's Day, or the entire month of February.

However, he thinks we will see some average temperatures by Marh.

Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This forecast aligns with Punxsutawney Phil. Pil emerged from his burrow Monday morning where he was greeted by a cheering crowd and then saw his shadow.

Tradition holds that means six more weeks of winter, rather than an early spring.

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow As you head to work today, or maybe to the store to buy s snowblower, here are some things you can do to help ease the pain of those aches and soreness. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Tips For Snow Shoveling