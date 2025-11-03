Counties With Highest-Lowest Cancer Rates In New York
New cancer rankings for every New York county are out. Some numbers will shock you. Check where your county stands in the full list.
Here in New York, the overall cancer incidence rate is higher in New York than the US Average.
The New York average is 465.1 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 444.4.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in New York, but some areas are reporting more cancer-cases in residents than counties.
Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in New York
Below is order of cancer rates for counties in New York, based off the most recent data, the a five-year period from 2018 to 2022.
Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York
21 Monroe
Case Count: 5,028
Case Rate: 511.7
22 Richmond
Case Count: 3,131
Case Rate: 509.4
23 Cayuga
Case Count: 564
Case Rate: 509.3
24 Genesee
Case Count: 417
Case Rate: 508.5
25 Saratoga
Case Count: 1,654
Case Rate: 508.1
26 Chemung
Case Count: 588
Case Rate: 507.6
27 Rensselaer
Case Count: 1,058
Case Rate: 506.3
28 Herkimer
Case Count: 445
Case Rate: 503.2
29 Onondaga
Case Count: 3,092
Case Rate: 502.9
30 Cattaraugus
Case Count: 541
Case Rate: 502.3
31 Columbia
Case Count: 506
Case Rate: 500.8
32 Lewis
Case Count: 184
Case Rate: 500.3
33 Chenango
Case Count: 349
Case Rate: 500.2
34 Nassau
Case Count: 9,163
Case Rate: 499.3
35 Broome
Case Count: 1,345
Case Rate: 496.5
36 Oneida
Case Count: 1,563
Case Rate: 496.0
36 Schenectady
Case Count: 1,011
Case Rate: 496.0
38 Tioga
Case Count: 352
Case Rate: 494.5
39 Putnam
Case Count: 661
Case Rate: 493.8
40 Otsego
Case Count: 412
Case Rate: 493.7
41 Schoharie
Case Count: 228
Case Rate: 492.6
42 Steuben
Case Count: 652
Case Rate: 491.0
43 Washington
Case Count: 438
Case Rate: 486.3
44 Clinton
Case Count: 510
Case Rate: 483.0
44 Madison
Case Count: 456
Case Rate: 483.0
46 Franklin
Case Count: 308
Case Rate: 476.3
47 Delaware
Case Count: 346
Case Rate: 475.6
48 Hamilton
Case Count: 48
Case Rate: 475.1
49 Allegany
Case Count: 300
Case Rate: 474.0
50 Orange
Case Count: 2,118
Case Rate: 470.3
51 Dutchess
Case Count: 1,897
Case Rate: 469.6
52 Rockland
Case Count: 1,797
Case Rate: 465.2
53 St. Lawrence
Case Count: 665
Case Rate: 462.9
54 Tompkins
Case Count: 527
Case Rate: 462.2
55 Westchester
Case Count: 5,922
Case Rate: 458.1
56 Ulster
Case Count: 1,201
Case Rate: 456.3
57 Sullivan
Case Count: 480
Case Rate: 447.8
58 New York
Case Count: 8,784
Case Rate: 427.0
59 Bronx
Case Count: 6,483
Case Rate: 415.1
60 Kings
Case Count: 12,275
Case Rate: 413.6
61 Essex
Case Count: 254
Case Rate: 400.9
62 Queens
Case Count: 11,763
Case Rate: 399.6
Take a look at how the rates changed from each county from previous data.
