Rare Horse With Special Needs Stolen In Upstate New York

A rare horse with special dietary needs was stolen from a quiet Upstate New York property overnight. Police are now sharing photos, pleading for tips, and warning that the thief may not realize how fragile this animal is.

New York State Police are pleading for help as they search for a rare horse that was stolen.

Horse Stolen From Broome County, New York

new york state police new york state police loading...

New York State Police at Endwell issued a press release and shared many photos in hopes that the public could help troopers from Troop C find the horse. Photos of the missing horse are featured throughout this article.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The horse was stolen from a property in the Endicott/Union area, police say.

new york state police new york state police loading...

Police believe the horse, named Koda, was taken from a fenced-in property on Struble Road in the town of Union late July 23 or early July 24.

Flea-Bitten Horse Stolen

Koda is a gelding, a neutered male horse, with special dietary restrictions.

new york state police new york state police loading...

He has a flea-bitten grey color. According to police, this means he is grey with flecks of red and has a darker muzzle.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Two Brands On Body

new york state police new york state police loading...

He does have two brands. One on his front left shoulder, a Roman letter “L” that looks like an upside-down “Y.”

new york state police new york state police loading...

The other is on the rear left flank. It looks like an arrow pointing up with a line underneath it.

Family Very Worried

new york state police new york state police loading...

"Koda's owners are also concerned about him because he has special dietary restrictions," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information is urged to call the New York State Police at (607)561-7400, case NY2500671337."

Horse Riding Stables in Upstate New York That Offer "Great Rides" For All Ages!

Horse Riding Stables in Upstate New York That Offer "Great Rides" For All Ages! What better way to enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature in Upstate New York than from the saddle of a horse. There are many horse riding trails, stables, and farms that offer this unique way to get up close and personal to the woods, forests, lakes, and mountains of our region. Here are some of the best horse riding options (for all ages) in Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York