One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York

Wallkill Police: New Windsor, New York Man Dead in Middletown, New York Crash

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man from New Windsor, New York lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. Officers immediately began life-saving measures including CPR.

The 26-year-old man from New Windsor was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced deceased, police say. Police have not released the man's name.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene and told Hudson Valley Post the motorcycle crash was "horrific."

Witnesses told police the 26-year-old man was riding a motorcycle and hit the rear of a car.

Middletown, New York Woman Injured

Police found a 25-year-old woman from Middletown, New York with a cut to her right leg. She was transported to the Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Ambulance Corps for treatment.

Middletown, New York Man Injured

A third victim, a 32-year-old man from Middletown, New York, was also treated at Garnet Health Medical Center. Police did not release the man's injuries.

The 32-year-old man was driving a second motorcycle which crashed into the back of a pick-up truck. police say.

The 32-year-old woman was a passenger on that bike, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Cause of Fatal Crash

The cause of the fatal crash is unknown at this time. One of the vehicle drivers told Rockland Video the crash happened when both motorcycles tried to pass him as he was making a left turn.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

"The investigation by Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives into the accident is ongoing and the Department is being assisted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated.

Video from the, provided to Hudson Valley Post by Rockland Video, can be seen below:

