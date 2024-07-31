Historic Upstate New York Weather Proves More Help Is Needed

Top New York officials believe the federal government needs to do more to protect New Yorkers from tornadoes.

Following the most tornadoes New York has seen in one month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for increased funding for weather systems.

Schumer Calls For More Federal Funding After Record Tornadoes

New York State set a record when 20 tornados touchdown across the state during the month of July. That's the most tornados New York has have dealt with in one month.

The previous record of 13 tornadoes in one month in New York State was set in 1992.

“What we saw in Central NY, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country this month was like a scene out of the movie ‘Twister’ with a record-setting 20+ tornadoes. What we’re seeing more and more across the country is increasing extreme weather that we need to be prepared for, and that means we need to invest in always upgrading to have the most state of the art weather tracking technology to get early emergency warning and fast hyper local data to be prepared for any storm that comes our way,” Schumer stated.

Schumer Wants $30 Million, Increase Of $10

Schumer started a push for $30 million in federal funding, an increase of $10 million from last year, to help boost early warning systems.

The money will be spent on the nation’s network of weather monitoring systems, known as mesonets.

“New York has one of the strongest mesonet programs in the county with at least one in every county. While some in Washington want to cut our weather programs, I am here today to launch my push to increase funding to upgrade our nation’s weather monitoring services because as recent storms show we need the sharpest forecasts possible so we are prepared for whatever punches Mother Nature delivers," he added.

Schumer believes if mesonet programs are improved, it'll help experts keep a better eye on severe storms and alert people in every New York county if they're in danger

“As climate change creates the conditions for more extreme weather that devastates communities, as we’ve seen across Upstate NY, we need to be giving our nation’s weather observation system more support—not less," Schumer said.

