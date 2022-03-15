Actress Visits Popular Hudson Valley Escape Room Attraction

Actress Hilarie Burton celebrated her son's birthday over the weekend at a popular escape room attraction in Wappingers Falls.

Hilarie Burton may be remembered by some as a host of MTV's Total Request Live back in the day. She portrayed Peyton Sawyer on the WB/CW series One Tree Hill for 6 seasons from 2003 to 2009. Following One Tree Hill, Burton starred in the films Our Very Own, Solstice, and The List. Supporting or recurring television roles have included Sara Ellis on White Collar from 2010 to 2013, Dr. Lauren Boswell on ABC series Gray's Anatomy in 2013, Molly Dawes on ABC drama series Forever in 2014, and Karen Palmer on the Fox series Lethal Weapon in 2016.

Burton, who happens to live in the Hudson Valley area with her husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), has a farm in Rhinebeck. They have been co-owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck along with friend and fellow actor Paul Rudd, since 2014.

Burton visited Escape Adventures in Wappingers Falls on Sunday afternoon, celebrating her son Gus's birthday.

What is Escape Time Adventures?

Escape Time Adventures just recently celebrated their 1 year anniversary, located at 939 NY-376 in Wappingers Falls. According to the Escape Time Adventures website, the escape rooms offer team-building exercises, where groups of friends or coworkers can come together to solve mysteries. They currently have three uniquely themed rooms designed by people with 30 years of experience in the industry. They also happen to have job openings available, so if you're looking for work, hit them up! Sounds like a fun place to work.