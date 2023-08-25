Help: Many New York Teens Disappeared From Hudson Valley

Police departments from across New York State are asking for help in finding a number of children who recently went missing in the Hudson Valley.

Boy Goes Missing From Kingston

On Thursday, the Kingston Police Department asked for help in finding 17-year-old Brayan Coy Pan of Kingston.

Pan was last seen way back in April of 2023 in the City of Kingston.

"There is little information on him as he is placed here from out of the country and has no family in the area," the City of Kingston Police Department stated in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-5729 with the reference number BL-13125-23.

New York State Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Teen From Westchester County, New York

Troopers in Somers are searching for 18-year-old Noam M. Cohen of Cross River.

He was reported missing by his family this week. It's believed he was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a JanSport backpack.

"Noam is known to enjoy the railway system," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information regarding the possible location of Noam is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case number 11583924."

Teen From Orange County, New York Goes Missing

On Monday, as we previously reported, the Blooming Grove Police Department asked for help in finding 16-year-old Sergio Gonzalez. He was last seen at his home on Saturday.

"He has been known to frequent the Monroe-Woodbury area," the Blooming Grove Police Department stated.

Update: We have good news to report about Gonzalez. Police announced on Thursday he was located in Highland Mills by the Town of Woodbury police and returned safely to his family.

The other teens mentioned above remain missing, as of this writing. A number of other children have recently gone missing from across the region and state. Find out more below:

