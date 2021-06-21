Helicopter Crash in Hudson Valley Injures 2

A helicopter crash near trees and power lines in the Hudson Valley sent two people to the hospital.

On Friday around 9 a.m., a helicopter crashed near Swan Lake in Sullivan County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA confirmed a McDonnell Douglas 500 helicopter crashed near Swan Lake during an inspection of power lines in Sullivan County. The helicopter crashed among trees and power lines.

Two people were on the helicopter at the time of the crash and both suffered undisclosed injuries, NBC reports.

Both were conscious and reportedly alert when they were flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, the Sullivan County Execuiv'es Office confirmed to NBC. An update on their condition has not been released as of this writing. We will update if more information is released.

New York State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration were at the site of the helicopter crash and continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

