Heartbreak In Hudson Valley, New York: Future Firefighter Dies At 15

Hudson Valley officials are mourning the passing of a teen who had a dream of becoming a firefighter.

The Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services confirmed the passing of a 15-year-old.

Rockland County Fire Officials Mourn Death Of 15-Year-Old

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

"With heavy hearts," officials shared the "heartbreaking news" of the passing of 15-year-old Kenny Bermudez. Kenny was described as a "dedicated" member Rockland County Fire Explorer program.

"Kenny’s passion for the fire service, his eagerness to learn, and his unwavering commitment to serving his community were evident in all that he did. He truly embodied the values of courage, dedication, and brotherhood that define our program," the Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Facebook.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The Rockland County's Fire Explorer program is an adult-supervised organization for teens and young adults interested in fire service.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"Rest in peace, Kenny. You will always be a cherished part of our family," officials stated.

A cause of death hasn't been released.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Kenny’s family, friends, and fellow Explorers during this incredibly difficult time. His absence is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts," Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services stated.

George M. Holt Funeral Home George M. Holt Funeral Home loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

A GoFundMe was set up to help his family pay for his funeral.

Missing College Students in New York State

Missing College Students in New York State College Students that have gone missing in the state of New York Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York