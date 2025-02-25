Health Warning: Valentine’s Chocolate Sold In New York Can Kill
Chocolate sold in New York before the holidays and up until Valentine's Day are now under a serious recall.
A New Jersey company is recalling chocolate sold in New York State.
Chocolate Sold In New York Recalled
Kayco, a Bayonne NJ company, is recalling their Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos.
The recalled candy was distributed to stores nationwide, but mostly located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions and via Amazon.
The recalled dark chocolate was sold between October 13th, 2024 through February 14th, 2025.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Only packages bearing the Lot Code below may potentially have milk Conettos in the “darkchocolate Conettos” bag.
Recall Due To Undeclared Milk
The recall was issued because the items might contain undeclared milk.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction they are urged to report to a medical provider."
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
The company was notified by their Quality Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Conettos” contained Milk Chocolate Conettos, which contains milk allergen that is not declared on the label.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
No illnesses have been reported, the FDA reports.
New York State Residents Told To Avoid These Popular Chocolate Brands
New York State Residents Told To Avoid These Popular Chocolate Brands
16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
15 Once-Beloved Foods in America That Have Faded Away
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker