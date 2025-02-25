Health Warning: Valentine’s Chocolate Sold In New York Can Kill

Chocolate sold in New York before the holidays and up until Valentine's Day are now under a serious recall.

A New Jersey company is recalling chocolate sold in New York State.

Chocolate Sold In New York Recalled

Kayco, a Bayonne NJ company, is recalling their Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos.

The recalled candy was distributed to stores nationwide, but mostly located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions and via Amazon.

The recalled dark chocolate was sold between October 13th, 2024 through February 14th, 2025.

Only packages bearing the Lot Code below may potentially have milk Conettos in the “darkchocolate Conettos” bag.

Recall Due To Undeclared Milk

The recall was issued because the items might contain undeclared milk.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction they are urged to report to a medical provider."

The company was notified by their Quality Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Conettos” contained Milk Chocolate Conettos, which contains milk allergen that is not declared on the label.

No illnesses have been reported, the FDA reports.

