Health Officials Issue Urgent Advisory For All New Yorkers

The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory for all New Yorkers.

The travel warning comes as cases of measles, a virus that "doesn't belong in the 21st century" continue to spread across New York State and the globe.

Gov. Hochul Sounds Off On Measles

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

Governor Hochul is urging residents to get their measles-mumps-rubella vaccines.

“Measles doesn’t belong in the 21st century, and it certainly doesn’t belong in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “As measles outbreaks occur at home and around the globe, it’s critical that New Yorkers take the necessary steps to get vaccinated, get educated and stave off the spread of this preventable disease.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The New York State Department of Health is also urging all New Yorkers to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles.

Canva Canva loading...

Get Vaccinated Before Travel

This is especially important if you are planning to travel anytime soon across New York, the nation or internationally.

"Measles is more common in different places and exposure during travel is something we need to consider. It's important that New Yorkers ensure they are up-to-date regarding being immunized against measles in some cases measles is as close as a car ride away," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

AndreyPopov AndreyPopov loading...

Around 90 percent of people who are near a person with measles will become infected if they are not vaccinated, officials warn

Get Vaccinated Before Travel

Health officials say all should get both vaccine doses before travel. However, if your trip is less than two weeks away you should get your first dose.

According to the New York State Department of Health, one dose provides 93 percent protection while two doses provide 97 percent protection.

Nearly 500 Measles Cases Nationwide

Canva Canva loading...

In the first three months of 2025, the total number of measles cases in the U.S. surpassed the total number of cases in 2024.

As of March 26, there have been 483 cases of measles. The most being in Texas and New Mexico.

There have been four confirmed cases in New York State in 2025.

Countries With Increased Measles Cases

Measles Outbreaks Spread In U.S. Getty Images loading...

Officials say these countries are reporting an increase in measles cases:

Canada,

Yemen,

Pakistan,

India,

Thailand,

Ethiopia,

Romania,

Afghanistan,

Indonesia,

Kyrgyzstan,

Vietnam

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"Measles can be a serious disease. It is not just a rash; it can cause pneumonia, hospitalization and even death," McDonald adds.

U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Tips For People Traveling Aboard From New York

According to the FBI, the following tips will help you "feel more secure" while traveling.

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State