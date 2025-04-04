Health Officials Issue Urgent Advisory For All New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory for all New Yorkers.
The travel warning comes as cases of measles, a virus that "doesn't belong in the 21st century" continue to spread across New York State and the globe.
Gov. Hochul Sounds Off On Measles
Governor Hochul is urging residents to get their measles-mumps-rubella vaccines.
“Measles doesn’t belong in the 21st century, and it certainly doesn’t belong in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “As measles outbreaks occur at home and around the globe, it’s critical that New Yorkers take the necessary steps to get vaccinated, get educated and stave off the spread of this preventable disease.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The New York State Department of Health is also urging all New Yorkers to ensure they are fully vaccinated against measles.
Get Vaccinated Before Travel
This is especially important if you are planning to travel anytime soon across New York, the nation or internationally.
"Measles is more common in different places and exposure during travel is something we need to consider. It's important that New Yorkers ensure they are up-to-date regarding being immunized against measles in some cases measles is as close as a car ride away," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.
Around 90 percent of people who are near a person with measles will become infected if they are not vaccinated, officials warn
Get Vaccinated Before Travel
Health officials say all should get both vaccine doses before travel. However, if your trip is less than two weeks away you should get your first dose.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
According to the New York State Department of Health, one dose provides 93 percent protection while two doses provide 97 percent protection.
Nearly 500 Measles Cases Nationwide
In the first three months of 2025, the total number of measles cases in the U.S. surpassed the total number of cases in 2024.
As of March 26, there have been 483 cases of measles. The most being in Texas and New Mexico.
There have been four confirmed cases in New York State in 2025.
Countries With Increased Measles Cases
Officials say these countries are reporting an increase in measles cases:
- Canada,
- Yemen,
- Pakistan,
- India,
- Thailand,
- Ethiopia,
- Romania,
- Afghanistan,
- Indonesia,
- Kyrgyzstan,
- Vietnam
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
"Measles can be a serious disease. It is not just a rash; it can cause pneumonia, hospitalization and even death," McDonald adds.
U.S. Government's Updated Do Not Travel List
Gallery Credit: Canva
Tips For People Traveling Aboard From New York
According to the FBI, the following tips will help you "feel more secure" while traveling.