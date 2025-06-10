Health Costs May Skyrocket For Millions In New York

Governor Hochul just revealed how bad Trump's "Big Ugly Bill" could be for New York. Some Upstate families could see health costs spike nearly 50%.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today released new data showing the "massive" impact her office believes Trump's "Big Ugly bill" will have on New York State families.

Gov. Hochul Continues To Sound Off On "Big Beautiful Bill"

Earlier this week, Hochul wrote a letter to the Senate Majority Leader John Thune outlining the impact Trump's so-called big beautiful bill will have on New York State.

On Monday, her office released new data on the bill's impact.

“The GOP’s Big Ugly bill would slash health care coverage for millions of New Yorkers and raise monthly costs by hundreds of dollars,” Governor Hochul said. “If New York’s Republican delegation won’t stand up for their own constituents, I will.”

Bill Expected To Disrupt Health Coverage For Millions In New York

According to Hochul's office, the bill threatens to severely disrupt health coverage for millions of New Yorkers.

In addition to increasing the number of uninsured by 1.5 million and stripping $13.5 billion in annual funding from New York’s healthcare system, the bill would trigger steep increases in private health insurance premiums for vulnerable New Yorkers and impose excessive burdens on consumers enrolling through NY State of Health, the State’s official health plan marketplace, officials say.

"In addition to jeopardizing and in some cases entirely eliminating coverage for New York's 1.6 million Essential Plan enrollees, the bill would trigger steep increases in costs for many New Yorkers who purchase private health insurance," Hochul's office states.

Regional Breakdown Of Cost Increases

New data from Hochul's office shows that the average monthly cost of health care could rise by $228 per couple.

Premiums would increase depending on the region. Below is a regional breakdown.

Hochul's office believes the average increase is 40 percent per couple. The Hudson Valley could average a 31-percent jump in the cost of health care coverage.

Upstate New York residents would see the highest increases. People living in the Mohawk Valley or the Southern Tier could see increases of nearly 50 percent.

