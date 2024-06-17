Handicapped Upstate New York Man Disappears In Hudson Valley

Police and family in the Hudson Valley frantically searched for a missing handicapped autistic man from the Capital Region.

Over the weekend, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search for a missing handicapped man.

Search For Handicapped Clifton Park, New York Man In Sullivan County

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at about 1:00 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing handicapped autistic man.

The missing man was identified as a 30-year-old from Clifton Park. He was staying at an Airbnb on Philwold Road in the Town of Forestburgh.

Police were told he was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. near the Airbnb. The unnamed man "walked away" from Airbnb.

Missing Capital Region, New York Man Found In Sullivan County, New York

The Sheriff’s Patrol searched the area and activated three members from its drone unit.

On Saturday around 4:20 a.m., the man was found about 1.5 miles from the Airbnb, near the intersection of Cold Spring Road and Oakland Valley Road.

The man was returned to his family in good health, but was a little hungry according to deputies, police say.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff believes the drone helped find the missing man quickly. He thanked lawmakers for continuing to support of the drone program and other law enforcement initiatives that help to keep the public safe.

