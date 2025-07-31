Potential Gun Ban After Mass Shooting In New York

New rules may follow after an out-of-state gunman opened fire in New York, killing four.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is once again calling for a nationwide assault weapons ban.

Shooter Kills 4 In New York City

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hochul's plea comes following Monday's mass shooting at a Manhattan office building.

Authorities say Shane Tamura sprayed the lobby at 345 Park Avenue with gunfire and then unleashed more rounds on the 33rd floor with an assault rifle, killing four people.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

NYPD officer Didarul Islam was one of the four killed. He was off-duty, working a security job.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura traveled from Las Vegas to New York City and had a history of mental health issues. Tamura reportedly purchased the AR-15-style rifle and car used in the attack from his supervisor at a Las Vegas casino.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Tamura was spotted on surveillance video carrying a large weapon into a building on Park Avenue Monday evening before opening fire right when he walked through the door.

May Have Targeted NFL Building In New York City

Authorities are still trying to figure out a motive for the mass shooting. Investigators say he had planned to target the NFL offices at the Park Avenue building where they are located, but may have gone up the wrong elevator bank.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Police say Tamura had a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE, a brain disease often linked to playing football. His note asked that his brain be studied. Tamura never played in the NFL.

Hochul Wants Nationwide Assault Rifle Ban

New York Governor Hochul says assault rifles should be banned nationwide.

Canva Canva loading...

“The killer used an AR-15–style assault rifle. The same weapon of war used in mass shootings across America," Hochul stated.

Assault rifles are banned in New York. But Hochul says Monday's tragedy proves New York's law hasn't stopped people from out of state from bringing a deadly gun to the Empire State.

"Our laws only go so far when an AR-15 can be obtained in a state with weak gun laws and brought into New York to commit mass murder," Hochul added.

Hochul wants Congress to act now.

"The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers. They deserve action. Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen," Hochul added.

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People The 2nd amendment is very important for Montanans. However, it's very possible Montana could follow other states and take guns away from certain law breaking citizens. Gallery Credit: Canva

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH