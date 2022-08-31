Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind.
On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter.
Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild
On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett of Middletown was sentenced in Orange County Court to 12 years in state prison, and five years post-release supervision, in connection with an assault on Bennett’s seven-month-old granddaughter, for whom Bennett was the primary caregiver.
“There is no excuse for inflicting these types of injuries on a helpless infant,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “It is even more unthinkable that these injuries could have been inflicted by the person who was primarily responsible for this child’s wellbeing. Help is available within Orange County for those who believe they are unable to care for their children.”
Bennet pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree on October 27, 2021.
Middletown, New York Grandmother Blinds Granddaughter
The assault, which occurred on February 22, 2020, at Bennett’s home on Bedford Avenue, in the City of Middletown, resulted in the child suffering serious physical injury including damage to her brain and eyes, and rendered the child blind, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
On February 22, 2020, City of Middletown Police Officers and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett’s residence and found the seven-month-old baby unresponsive and exhibiting facial bruising.
A joint investigation was conducted by the City of Middletown Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police. The results were presented to an Orange County Grand Jury which indicted Bennett on charges including assault.
Bennett was arrested by the City of Middletown Police Department.