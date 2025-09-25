New York City Pizza Is Coming To Upstate New York Vending Machines
New York City pizza is coming to vending machines in Upstate New York.
You read that right!
New York City Pizza Coming To Upstate New York Inside A Vending Machine
Steven Weiss, the man behind NYC Pizza Vending, says he's obsessed with pizza.
"I don’t just eat pizza — I study it, perfect it, and treat every slice like it’s serious business, he states in a press release.
NYC Pizza Vending is installing its first high-tech pizza vending machine at 80 State Street in Albany.
“This isn’t just a machine—it’s a revolution in food convenience,” Weiss adds. “We’re bringing the authentic flavors the Northeast is famous for right into the workplace, serving the busy professionals of 80 State Street with fresh, locally sourced pizza available 24/7.”
How It Works
A sleek, fully autonomous machine cooks your pizza on the spot in minutes using a two-stage oven and advanced automation. Pizzas are crafted by local shops, using authentic recipes, ensuring every slice reflects NYC Pizza Vending’s commitment to local flavor, local pride, and food safety excellence.
Customers tap a 55-inch touchscreen, swipe a card, and a piping-hot slice is ready in minutes.
Weiss says the system is "supported by a robust cloud-based management system to ensure consistent quality and uptime."
The pizza vending machine is expected to be open in October.