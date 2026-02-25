Glass, Metal Found Inside Food Sold At New Top Supermarkets

Popular items sold in some of New York's highest-ranked supermarkets may contain metal or glass fragments.

Trader Joe's and Aldi both issued recalls. Both were ranked among the most popular grocery stores in America.

Meatballs Sold At Aldi Recalled Over Metal

FSIS FSIS loading...

Nearly 95-hundred pounds of meatballs sold at Aldi are the subject of a recall.

The supermarket chain, which has several locations in the Hudson Valley, says there are concerns the Bremer-branded frozen Italian-style meatballs could be contaminated with metal fragments.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The meatballs have a best-by date of October 30, 2026

The meatballs have a 15-month shelf-life and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

FSIS FSIS loading...

The problem was discovered when customers complained about finding metal fragments in the meatballs.

Anyone who purchased this product can return it for a refund.

Trader Joe's Products Recalled Over Glass

A frozen food manufacturer is recalling over three million pounds of chicken fried rice products. The recalled products were shipped to Trader Joe's across New York State and the United States.

FSIS FSIS loading...

The recall involves Ajinomoto yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice and Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs.

FSIS FSIS loading...

The recall was initiated due to the product possibly containing glass. Four customers complained of finding glass.

The foods were produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America between September 8, 2025, and November 17, 2025.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.

