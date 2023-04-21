2 New York Men Arrested During Funeral For Hudson Valley Teen

Two men were arrested during a funeral for a murdered Hudson Valley teen.

Mount Vernon Police Department Detectives announced the arrest of two men following a funeral for a fallen teen.

18-Year-Old Murdered In Westchester County, New York

In early April, the Mount Vernon Police Department announced with "great sadness" the passing of 18-year-old Tomani Turner of Mount Vernon.

Turner was a 9th-grade student at Mount Vernon High School, according to the Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent of Schools.

Two Men Arrested During Funeral For Mount Vernon, New York Teen

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Mount Vernon Detectives were present at the funeral of Tamani Turner attempting to locate a witness to the murder, officials say.

"While observing the procession, following the funeral service, Detectives saw a party that they believed was the witness. This party immediately fled on foot upon seeing the Detectives. After a brief foot chase, the party was apprehended, in the area of Garden Avenue and East 4th Street, and a loaded firearm was recovered," the Mount Vernon Police Department stated.

While attempting to arrest the Mount Vernon, New York man for alleged gun possession another man from Westchester County allegedly jumped on the backs of the detectives, attempting to prevent them from making the arrest.

Both men were arrested and swiftly removed from the area of the funeral procession, police say.

Police didn't release their names.

On April 7, 2023, Mount Vernon Police detectives arrested 33-year-old Akeem Grant, of Mount Vernon for the alleged murder of Turner.

