Freezing Cold Outbreaks In New York: Weakest Polar Vortex In 40 Years

The weakest polar vortex in 40 years might be bad news for New Yorkers.

If you were outside in the early morning or late evening this week, you noticed a "chill was in the air."

Frosts, Freezes & Snowflakes Expected In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says this week's weather reminds us all that "frosts, freezes, and eventually snowflakes are not far off!"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Sadly, if you're not a fan of the cold, this week's freezing weather might just be a preview of a very cold winter to come.

Plenty Of Snow This Winter In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting "there will be plenty of snow" this winter in New York State.

The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts its predictions are "anticipated" because their long-term weather forecasts are "80 percent–accurate.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The Farmers' Almanac says the 2024-2025 winter will likely be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

Weakest Polar Vortex In 40 Years

Polar Vortex Weather System Brings Artic Temperatures Across Wide Swath Of U.S. Luke Sharrett, Getty Images loading...

Other weather officials report "the weakest polar vortex for October in 40 Years" could impact the winter weather.

The extremely weak polar vortex increases the chances of "cold air escaping from the polar region" and causing "cold outbreaks" here in New York as well as other parts of the East Coast, experts say.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

See the dates below for when New Yorkers can expect frost and the first snowfall.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Keep Reading: