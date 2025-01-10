Flu In New York: Officials Worry About Supercharged Double Virus

Flu cases are spiking across the U.S. at the same time the bird flu is on the rise.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported flu cases are up nearly 20 percent nationwide.

Flu Cases Continue To Climb In New York

The CDC says flu cases in most states are "high" or "very high" The flu activity in New York is classified as "high."

Officials believe flu trends this year look to be similar to the 2019 to 2020 season, which also hit peak levels around the New Year.

A Hudson Valley medical source tells Hudson Valley Post there have been more cases of the flu than she's ever seen while working in a local hospital.

Double Flu Warning

Health experts are worrying about what could happen if the flu virus and bird flu combine.

Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says while that's unlikely, there's actually a possibility of a super virus because it has happened before.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

Below are tips to try and prevent the flu.

Over 3,000 Deaths This Flu Season

Over 3,000 deaths have been linked to the flu this season.

Hotez urges all to get your flu shot as soon as possible.

Cold & Flu Medications That May Be Banned by the FDA in 2025

